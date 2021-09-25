Driver injured after crashing into house in Crawford County

One driver is injured after running their car into a house in Crawford County on Friday night.

The accident took place near the intersection of Water Street extension and Route 285 in Conneaut Lake.

According to reports from the scene, the car had to be removed from the garage of the home before emergency crews could get the driver out of the car.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but no word has been released on the extent of their injuries.

The crash caused structural damage to the garage. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

