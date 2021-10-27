Driver injured after hitting parked cars on Cherry St. overnight

One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into several parked cars overnight.

The accident happened around midnight Wednesday in the 1800 block of Cherry Street.

According to reports from the scene, a woman who was believed to be driving under the influence was traveling north on Cherry Street when she apparently lost control of the vehicle, slamming into at least three parked cars.

She was taken to the hospital with what we are told are moderate injuries. There is no word at this time if DUI charges have been filed or will be filed.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists