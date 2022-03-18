A driver is injured after crashing his vehicle into a ditch overnight.

The accident happened along Findley Lake Road near the intersection with Remington Road in North East. The first calls came in just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to reports from the scene, the driver lost control of his SUV, ending up in a ditch.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment. There is no word the extend of his injuries.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The cause of the accident is under investigation.