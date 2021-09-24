Driver injured after running their car into a Crawford County home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One driver is injured after running their car into a house in Crawford County.

The accident happening near the intersection of Water Street Extension and Route 285 in Conneaut Lake.

According to reports from the scene, the car had to be removed from the garage of the home before emergency crews could get the driver out of the car.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The crash caused structural damage to the home and garage. A cause is under investigation.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News