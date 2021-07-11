Driver involved in Saturday evening accident in Millcreek Township arrested for DUI

A three-vehicle accident Saturday evening sends one person to the hospital and another in handcuffs.

Millcreek Police and emergency crews were called to the intersection of Old French Road and Arbuckle Road shortly after 8:00 p.m.

According to police, a Subaru Forester was traveling southbound on Old French Road when it struck the rear of a Mazda sedan that was stopped at a traffic signal.

Police say the impact pushed the Forester into the northbound lane of Old French Road where it collided with another Subaru sedan.

One person was taken to a local hospital with what are described as moderate injuries.

Millcreek Police say the driver of the Subaru Forester was arrested at the scene for DUI.

