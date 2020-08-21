Driver involved in Thursday fatal rollover accident identified

The driver involved in a fatal rollover accident in Waterford Township is identified.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 29-year-old Brandon Mosco died after losing control of the car in the 10000 block of Peach Street Thursday afternoon.

The car reportedly crossed into on-coming traffic, hit a culvert, then a guide rail. The car then went into a ravine and rolled over onto its roof.

Mosco was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

 The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

