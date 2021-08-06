Driver killed in rollover accident on Lay & Crane in Edinboro identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One person is dead following a rollover accident in Edinboro.

Calls went out after 10 p.m. Thursday night for a rollover accident in the 5400 block of Crane Road, near Lay Road.

According to the Erie County Corner, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jacob Serrano of Albion.

Serrano lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rollover. He was found trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News