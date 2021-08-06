Driver killed in rollover accident on Lay & Crane in Edinboro identified

One person is dead following a rollover accident in Edinboro.

Calls went out after 10 p.m. Thursday night for a rollover accident in the 5400 block of Crane Road, near Lay Road.

According to the Erie County Corner, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jacob Serrano of Albion.

Serrano lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rollover. He was found trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

