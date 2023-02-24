(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday that nationwide Verizon network maintenance set for Saturday, Feb. 25, will impact the availability of several driver’s license services.

The maintenance will render the Verizon services, provided by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) that gives PennDOT access to the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency’s (NHTSA) Problem Driver Pointer System (PDPS), unavailable from opening to 12:01 p.m.

PennDOT workers are required by law to access the PDPS before issuing driver’s license products. The following driver’s license transactions will be unavailable at PennDOT Driver License Centers:

Initial issuance, renewals, and duplicate commercial and non-commercial driver’s license transactions

Initial issuance of a driver’s license for out-of-state transfers

Initial learner permit or duplicate learner permit, and commercial learner permit transactions

Any other transaction that results in the issuance of a driver’s license product

Road testing will be available as scheduled, however, PennDOT will not be able to issue a license upon passing. They will make arrangements to return for processing for those who successfully complete their skills testing.

Applications for photo IDs, Medical Examiner Certificate (MEC) transactions or those customers with an existing camera card (without changes needed) seeking a photo will be processed normally.

Third-party authorized online agents will also be affected and unable to provide renewals and duplicates of driver’s license products.

While most online services will be unaffected, the following services will also be unavailable on Saturday from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.:

REAL ID renewals or duplicates;

Non-REAL ID non-commercial driver’s license duplicates.

For more information, check out PennDOT’s website.