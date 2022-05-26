(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver received a minor injury after leaving the roadway and striking guardrails in a Crawford County accident.

The driver, a 77-year-old female, was southbound at about 9:50 a.m. on May 19 on State Route 86 in Woodcock Borough when she went to reach for something in the front passenger seat. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, she took her eyes off the roadway while reaching.

She left her lane and drove onto the shoulder. The vehicle — a 2015 Honda Accord — then struck a guardrail, traveled across both lanes, and struck a bridge beam. The vehicle then traveled across the center line before it stopped in the southbound lane.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The driver suffered “suspected minor injuries,” according to the PSP report. The vehicle was disabled.