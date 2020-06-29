Driver loses control and gets ejected from vehicle in West County

One person was ejected from their vehicle after an accident in West County.

According to police, the driver was traveling east on Tracy Keepville Road when they reportedly lost control of their vehicle.

The car went off the road and the driver was then ejected from the vehicle.

According to the Albion fire chief it took crews less than 10 minutes to get the patient from the scene of the accident to the helicopter.

“We have been dispatched for MVA with ejection on our arrival. As you can see the vehicle rolled over the patient was ejected about 10 feet from the vehicle extensive injuries to the lower back into the legs,” said Doug Johnson, Albion VFD Chief.

The cause of the accident is still currently under investigation.