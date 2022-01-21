Driver loses control, hits parked car causing vehicle to roll onto side on W. 10th St. overnight

An overnight car accident left one vehicle on its side, and a big mess for crews to clean up.

It happened in the 400 block of W. 10th St. in Erie just after 2 a.m. Friday.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a parked car, flipping his vehicle onto its side.

The driver was able to get out of the car on his own. No injuries were reported.

 The crash is under investigation.

