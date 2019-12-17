Driver of Jeep that fled from East Lake Road car accident identified; state police release warrant for his arrest

State Police continue to search for the driver of the vehicle that plowed into the back end of another car, sending three people to the hospital.

That accident happened just after 8 p.m. Monday evening at the intersection of East Lake Road and Shomont Road in Harborcreek.

According to state police, a Chevy Equinox carrying three people was preparing to make a left turn onto East Lake Road when a Jeep plowed into the drivers side rear of the car.

The collision split the Equinox, while the Jeep continued through the intersection, rolling over, then coming to a rest.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene, while the driver of the Equinox, along with her passengers—a 7-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy—were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the driver of the Jeep, Nicholas Bruce Battles, 41, of Erie.

The accused is currently wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police for two felony charges of accidents involving serious bodily injury and numerous summary violations.

Battles is currently suspected of being in the City of Erie but has connections to the North East area and the Lawrence Park area.

Battles is described as a white male, weighing 130 pounds, 5’04”, with green eyes, dark hair, a shaved head, a slim build, with a scruffy beard.

Anyone with information regarding the location or whereabouts of Battles is urged to contact PSP Erie or local law enforcement agencies.