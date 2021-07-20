Driver of the SUV from the July 4th hit and run turns himself in

Police have now identified the driver of the Fourth of July hit and run.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle came in today with his attorney and confessed to being the driver that struck 30-year-old Ashlee Harden.

Harden was struck by the white SUV vehicle in the early morning of July 4th at the intersection of Elmwood and West 26th Streets. She survived the hit and run.

After a week of reporting the incident, Ashlee’s brother received a tip about the white SUV being parked by a fire hydrant in the 2000 block of West 24th Street neighborhood.

Her brother then went to the location of the vehicle and called the police. Police have now impounded the vehicle.

Now traffic investigators are continuing to review the evidence and are consulting with the DA’s office to review charges.

