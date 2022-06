One person is seriously injured following a one-car accident in Albion Monday night.

That accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Meadville Road and Route 18 in Elk Township.

According to State Police, when they arrived on scene they found a car that had struck a tree, pinning the driver inside.

First responders worked for about a half hour to free the driver who was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.