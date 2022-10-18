Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash south of Corry on Tuesday.

That accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 am. According to police, Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling south. Traffic was shut down along Route 77 while crews worked to clear the wreckage.

Multiple fire departments responded to the accident including the Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Corry was also dispatched with us as well. They got on the scene first. There was no fire. Their guys popped the door and discovered that the individual was deceased, and when I got here, it was pretty much just waiting for the coroner to get here and do their investigation,” said Chief Chris Hughes, Spartansburg Fire Department.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.