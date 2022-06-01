One driver narrowly escapes crashing into a house after being hit by a car.

This accident took place around 4 p.m. near the intersection of East 38th Street and Burton Avenue.

According to Erie Police, a driver ran a red light and hit another car.

The car that was hit was sent into the yard of a nearby house where the car collided with an air conditioning unit and scuffed the house.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver who ran the red light was evaluated at the scene for injuries.