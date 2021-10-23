Driver sent to hospital after colliding into pole

On Saturday October 23rd around 2:45 a.m. calls came in for a car that crashed into a pole.

This collision took place on East 24th and State Streets.

It was reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle and slid through the grass while then colliding with the telephone pole.

One passenger was also in the vehicle but escaped without injury. The driver however was trapped inside and was unresponsive.

The driver was sent to the hospital. Their conditions at this time are unknown.

