One person is seriously injured after an accident in Union City overnight.

That accident happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday along West High Street near the intersection with 5th Ave in Union City.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of the car lost control, and hit a utility pole, snapping it in half. One person was ejected from the vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Another person inside the car was evaluated on scene and released.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.