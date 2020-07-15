Driver suffers injuries in Springfield Township accident

One person is injured in an overnight accident in Springfield Township.

Calls came in around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports of a car that had crashed into a garage at the intersection of Ridge Road and route 6N.

First responders believe the 27-year old man driving was traveling on route 6N when he failed to stop at the intersection. The driver crossed Ridge road and continued straight into an adjacent driveway, crashing into a parked car and a garage.

The driver suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police are continuing their investigation.