Driver transported to hospital after striking telephone pole and residence in West Mead Township

At 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, the West Mead Township Police Department along with the West Mead Volunteer Fire Department and Meadville Ambulance responded to a motor vehicle accident along the 10,000 block of Liberty Street Extension.

It was reported that for unknown reasons, a single vehicle was traveling South when it left the roadway striking a telephone pole.

This caused the vehicle to roll over several times and then strike a residence.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Meadville Medical Center. The driver was later transported to UPMC Hamot.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time as to what caused this accident.