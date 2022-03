Calls for a rollover accident came in around 12:45 p.m. on March 27.

The accident took place on the 1330 block of Lane Road.

Crews from Waterford and Perry Hi-Way responded to this scene.

It was reported that the driver of the vehicle was transported to an Erie hospital to be treated for possible serious injuries.

At the time of writing Lane Road has been reportedly closed.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.