(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Drivers are being warned to avoid a Summit Township intersection due to traffic light work this week.

According to a Summit Twp. Supervisor Jack Lee, work to rewire traffic lights at the intersection of Peach Street and Interstate 90 will be underway on Wednesday and Thursday. This will cause one lane of traffic with a flagger force on the scene.

Emergency repairs became necessary following a reported disruption of service after a private contractor caused damage to the wiring. Travelers are asked to avoid this area if possible and find other routes to take.