Two people are in the hospital after a wreck at a busy Erie intersection.

According to police, the accident happened around 9 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of W. 19th and Cherry streets.

One vehicle was traveling west on W. 19th St. and the other was heading north on Cherry St. when they collided.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.