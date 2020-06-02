Driver’s skills tests and motorcycle skills tests resume

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that driver’s skills tests and motorcycle skills tests will resume June 2nd.

People whose driver’s skills tests were canceled due because of COVID-19 will be given priority in rescheduling skills tests by contacting the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at 717-412-5300.

All other customers will be able to schedule a skills tests beginning June 20, 2020.

The following safety protocols will be in place for the tests:

PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test and the test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle.

In yellow phase counties, examiner will conduct basic health pre-screening of applicant. If applicant is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, test will not be administered. There will be no pre-screening for customers in green counties.

All customers and accompanying drivers must wear appropriate face masks during testing.

Examiners will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection during the exam.

Examiners will utilize iPads during the administration of testing, which will be routinely disinfected using wipes or spray sanitizer.

PennDOT-Authorized Third Party Testers in yellow or green counties are also available for non-commercial testing.