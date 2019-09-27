Drivers urged to use caution as construction on I-79 continues

Drivers are being warned how to go about construction happening on the Northern part of Interstate 79.

When heading into the City of Erie, traffic is down to one lane. However, PennDOT says if you’re driving in the main lane to continue at a safe speed and not to stop for those who are looking to make their way on the highway.

As for those drivers, wait until there is a clear break in traffic to pull onto the highway.

“People are stopping unexpectedly and it is causing other people to make adjustments that they’re not prepared for. That being said, anytime you’re in a work zone you should be watching for those unexpected things that may occur,” said Jill Harry, District Press Officer, PA Department of Transportation.

The project is scheduled to wrap up sometime next month.