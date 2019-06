A two-car accident shuts down traffic along a busy road that separates the city of Erie and Millcreek Township.

That accident happening shortly after 2pm along Pittsburgh Avenue just north of 12th Street.

According to Erie City Police, the driver in one of the vehicles failed to stay in their lane and ran into the side of the other car, pushing that car onto its side. Both drivers refused treatment at the scene.

One of the vehicles had to be towed.