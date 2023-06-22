Despite some recent rains in the Erie area, the State of Pennsylvania has declared a Drought Watch for the whole state until further notice. They are asking for a 5% voluntary reduction of water usage to help conserve water resources. Our area has had some rain recently, but the recent extended dry spell has kept the region in a moderate drought. It will probably take at least another 1-2″ of rainfall over the next few weeks to get out of this condition. Only light rain expected for much of the area into the weekend, though there are better chances of rain early next week. Hopefully, this will alleviate the drought conditions.