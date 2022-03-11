Drowsy driving and driving under the influence share similar hazards among drivers on the road during Daylight Saving Time.

“If you’re awake for 18 consecutive hours, that can impair your driving as much as having a blood alcohol level of 0.05 and the same can be said at 24 consecutive hours. That is the equivalent of a blood alcohol level of 0.10. I believe that is over the legal limit,” said Saxon Dougherty, District One Safety Press Officer at PennDOT.

Both of these factors impact the reaction time, judgement, vision and ability to pay attention to the road for drivers.

“If you’re really tired and drowsy, you’re not going to be able to focus on the driving. A lot of people might start to sway out of their lane. For example, they may hit the rumble strips. If you notice yourself doing that, those are times that it might be a good idea to just get off the road,” Dougherty said.

Officers in Millcreek Township recall how drowsy driving plays a role in the Erie community.

“Honestly, I’ve not seen that as an issue here, not to say it isn’t. In Erie, there’s other factors in play such as the snowstorm that’s coming. That’s going to lead to more crashes, undoubtedly,” said Captain Carter Mook, Millcreek Township Police Department.

“Your number one defense against drowsy driving is going to be getting adequate sleep on a daily basis. I really just stress that people, even for this weekend with Daylight Saving Time, start to go to bed just a little bit earlier and get that extra hour of sleep. You need to stay alert when you’re driving,” Dougherty said.

It’s also recommended to travel with other passengers if you need to switch drivers or have a conversation with them to stay awake.