Two people are now facing serious charges following a drug bust in Millcreek Township.

These arrests reportedly come after months of police surveillance.

Neighbors are shocked that this happened in their usually peaceful community.

“We’re glad they got caught and get all those drugs off the street,” said Sue Scholz, Neighbor.

Millcreek Police have been investigating drug complaints at the house located in the 3000 block of Spring Land Terrence since early 2022.

After months of surveillance, a search warrant was granted and executed on Tuesday.

27-year-old Tyree Spearman and 27-year-old Tiffany Wilson were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Throughout the house, officers found over two pounds of cocaine, one pound of fentanyl, a half pound of crystal meth, approximately 17 pounds of marijuana, and 449 oxycodone pills. All of this amounts to a street value of over $200,000.

“We’re really surprised of the volume of the drugs. It’s two houses down from me. Drugs are everywhere and now it hit home that it can be right in a regular Millcreek suburban neighborhood. It’s really sad, but I’m glad they got caught,” said Scholz.

The two individuals are facing a number of serious charges including criminal conspiracy for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

People said that sometimes they need the communities to help make arrests like this.

“The community involvement with the police department is vital for us. They are our eyes and ears out there and that’s where a lot of our investigation begins,” said Chief Scott Heidt, Millcreek Township Police.

The chief added that since the beginning of the year they have responded to over 25 overdoses and three overdose deaths.

Both suspects are currently in the Erie County Jail.

To leave an anonymous tip to the Millcreek Township Police anonymous tip line, click here.