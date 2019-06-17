Drug deaths decrease during the second half of the year

As we enter the second quarter of the year, the Erie County Coroner, Lyell Cook says drug deaths in Erie County are declining.

“We’ve had a massive decline in drug deaths overall. We’re only at 25 and we’re coming into our second quarter already which is good news,” said Cook.

However, fentanyl is still on the rise in Erie. Thirteen people have lost their lives due to fentanyl overdoses.

“It’s still the number one killer. Historically, it was fentanyl, methadone, and heroin. Heroin has dropped off completely, fentanyl is still the big killer,” Cook added.

The toxicology report only shows each individual drug.

First responders and treatment centers in Erie are working hard to help individuals beat the addiction with help close to home.



