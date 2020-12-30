Drug related deaths in Erie County on the rise

Drug related deaths are on the rise this year in erie county.

So far, there have been 87 drug related deaths calculated for 2020 in Erie county according to the coroner’s office. This is compared to 2019, where there were 76 total reported drug deaths.

Erie county coroner Lyell Cook says one drug is prevalent in the cause of death.

“I would say that almost 80 percent involve fentanyl. Fentanyl is still the big killer in erie county and its followed closely by cocaine, a little bit of heroin, we are not seeing much heroin anymore and methamphetamine is on the rise again,” says Cook.

The coroner’s office saying the final numbers for drug related deaths in 2020 are expected to be released by early spring.