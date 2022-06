A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

A drunk driver was arrested overnight after hitting a parked car in the 900 block of Poplar St.

Reports indicate that police were called to the scene shortly after midnight. Once on scene, police found that the intoxicated driver had flipped his car while hitting a parked car.

According to the owner of the parked car, this is the second time in just a year that their vehicle has been hit by a drunk driver.

The driver was arrested on DUI charges and has been taken into custody.