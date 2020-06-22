Dryer fire damages home in Harborcreek Township

Fire crews have responded to a house fire that took place this morning. Crews were initially hampered by the intense heat once arriving on scene.

Calls for the fire rang out shortly after 10 a.m. for a dryer fire in the 5200 block of Countryside Drive over in Harborcreek Township.

Once on the scene, fire crews were able to contain the fire to the first floor where the dryer was located.

The Fairfield Fire Chief said that there was moderate to light damage with smoke damage to the second floor.

“Dryer fires are probably the most common house fire. It’s important to check your dryer. Make sure they are clean regularly,” said Jeff Hawryliw, Fairfield Fire Chief.

There were no injuries reported. crews had the fire out within 30 minutes after arriving on the scene.