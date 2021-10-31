Drying out Monday then big changes

Erie, PA (WJET) – It was a soaker this past Friday and it has been pretty soggy overall the past week. It will briefly dry out on Monday, before more showery weather returns by midweek.

Rainy lately.

We are running a surplus of 1.02 inches, with a total of 9.72 inches since the beginning of meteorological Fall in September. In fact, October will end just shy of being one of the top 10 wettest Octobers on record! We will likely finish October with 6.17 inches of rainfall, which is only .44 inches away from ranking in the top 10!

Total Rainfall since September 1st.

As the calendar turns to November, it looks chilly. Some areas will see their first flakes of snow by midweek. There will be little to no snow accumulation.

Chilly air by midweek.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends this coming Sunday, November 7th. Make sure to set clocks back by 1 hour Saturday night before bed! It is also a good idea to check the batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.