Due to rain, shuttles are available to bring people to Crawford County Fairgrounds

Parking at the Crawford County Fair is limited due to mud from recent rain.

Due to the limited parking situation, and the upcoming Kane Brown and Newsboys concerts at the fair, shuttles are available today and tomorrow to bring people from different locations to the fair.

One shuttle will run from the Meadville High School Parking lot to the New Beginnings Church parking lot, then to the fairgrounds.

Another shuttle will run from Kuhn Tool & Die to the fairgrounds. Shuttles are running today and tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is also running routes to the fairgrounds throughout the duration of the fair. You can find more information about those routes at CATA’s website.