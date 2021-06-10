Dunkin’ Donuts delivery truck slams into home near new location

First it was the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the opening of the area’s new Dunkin Donuts, 3 times. Then, hiring enough staff was an issue.

And now this.

A Dunkin’ Donuts delivery truck collides with a vacant house just north of the new store.

There was extensive damage to the house when the truck’s trailer apparently got lodged under the eve.

The accident caused the collapse of a large portion of bricks and heavily damaging the structure’s frame.

Millcreek Police were on the scene. There is no word on whether the driver of the truck will be charged.