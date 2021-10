Anybody driving on the east side of town may need to find a detour on their route.

E. 12th St. has been shut down from East Ave. to Franklin Ave. According to PennDOT, CSX is working on the railroad in the area.

The road is expected to be closed through Wednesday.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.