E.A.R.S. It’s all about the rabbits

Local News
They’re clean, cuddly and they don’t make noise. We’re talking about rabbits and E.A.R.S has plenty of them.

E.A.R.S., an acronym for Erie Area Rabbit Society & rescue, is an all volunteer facility. It’s one of the largest rescue facilities exclusively for rabbits.

You’ll have a chance to learn more about rabbits and maybe even adopt one as a pet during an open house this coming Sunday, July 28th, from Noon until 3 p.m. There will be an education table set up with information on keeping a rabbit as a pet and other useful information.

The open house will be held at E.A.R.S., 2316 West 38 Street.

