E.A.R.S. It’s all about the rabbits

They’re clean, cuddly and they don’t make noise. We’re talking about rabbits and E.A.R.S has plenty of them.

E.A.R.S., an acronym for Erie Area Rabbit Society & rescue, is an all volunteer facility. It’s one of the largest rescue facilities exclusively for rabbits.

You’ll have a chance to learn more about rabbits and maybe even adopt one as a pet during an open house this coming Sunday, July 28th, from Noon until 3 p.m. There will be an education table set up with information on keeping a rabbit as a pet and other useful information.

The open house will be held at E.A.R.S., 2316 West 38 Street.