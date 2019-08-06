E.D.D.C. has acquired one of four buildings they’re hoping to buy

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (E.D.D.C.) has officially acquired one of the four buildings they were hoping to buy.

The corporation officially has the keys to the Deluca Building on State Street, which was a $1.8 million investment, however this is just the beginning of what they’re looking to do on that block.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is currently undertaking a new project, which leaves some businesses questioning the future.

“Our posture right now is kind of a wait and see. We don’t know what our rent is going to be. We are told we are going to have to move out temporarily. We don’t know when that’s going to be, but I feel positive, and strong, and dedicated, so I’m here,” said Deborah Vehanian, Owner, Glass Growers Gallery.

E.D.D.C. CEO John Persinger explained that they are still in the early stages of their latest project, the latest acquisition at the corner of 5th Street and State Street.

“We’re honoring those leases. We’re requiring them as part of the deal, so we have been talking to those tenants about our plans, and letting them know about how we are trying to revitalize not only these buildings, but all of downtown,” said John Persinger, CEO, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Within the next few weeks, the E.D.D.C. is looking to purchase the cashiers building, Bonnell block, and 10 East 5th Street. Through these purchases the E.D.D.C. will be looking to make a nearly five million dollar investment.

As the E.D.D.C. is acquiring businesses along the East 5th and State Street corner, one businesses owner is offering advice to others who are frightened for the future.

“Take a break. Think about it, and see about making a plan to work together, because that’s what we need to have happen in Erie, us working together instead of responding to, and feeling as thought we’ve been abused,” said

Once the project is complete, the E.D.D.C. is looking to keep the ground floors as retail space, while the top floors will be redesigned for more residential units.

Once completed the buildings will look to have around 45 businesses and 120 residential units.