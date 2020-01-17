E.D.D.C. looking for local food vendors for Flagship City Food Hall as construction continues

A search for local food vendors is underway in downtown Erie.

A food hall of nine vendors, including a bar, will soon take over North Park Row in the former Park Place and Sherlocks building.

Food halls are very popular in many cities. Now, the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (E.D.D.C.) wants to make that happen here.

Construction is underway on and the E.D.D.C. is seeking local food vendors as tenants for the Flagship City Food Hall.

“We want this to be fun and interactive, to uncover those hidden gems. Are you a chef who wants your own space? Are you a food truck operator that wants to find a more permanent home? Are you making the worlds best pepperoni balls and want to share those with the world today? This is your opportunity,” said John Persinger, CEO, E.D.D.C.

Working alongside the E.D.D.C. on this project will be Red Letter Hospitality who was chosen as the Manager, Chief Marketing Consultant, and Expert Coordinator for the food hall.

“The idea was to create something that melds well with the community and also aligns well with all the other work going on downtown to really create a reason, another reason for people to come downtown and have a phenomenal experience to be with themselves after work or with their family,” said Greg Brown, Co-Owner, Chief Operating Officer, Red Letter Hospitality.

With the hopes of having a variety of different vendors, the rent will be based off of the sales.

Instead of a set rent, the E.D.D.C. will collect 18 to 23 percent of sales, depending on the size of the vendor stall.

“If they do well, we do well. Every dollar is going to be put back into this building. We want people to come downtown and we want to showcase Erie’s culinary diversity. We want this to be a food hall, so that’s why we just want to take care of everything on the back end and let the vendors do what they do best,” said ???

The E.D.D.C. said the goal is to have the food hall open in early 2021. Applications for vendors will close on March 2nd. You can visit https://flagshipcityfoodhall.com/ to apply to be a vendor.