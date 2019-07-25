E.D.D.C. looks into acquiring some property from Erie Art Museum

There is buzz circulating downtown regarding the Erie Art Museum and the possibility of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (E.D.D.C.) buying some of their property and other nearby properties.

A spokesperson from the Erie Art Museum said they are open to the possibility of selling some of their property. Adding it could be a win-win by financially helping the museum by reducing it’s debt, while providing property for the E.D.D.C.’s mission.

People at the Subway located on State Street said they have heard talks about the purchase and believe it would help out the downtown area.

“I think it’s actually going to be a pretty good thing so far, once they’ve revitalized the area and stuff,” said Tammy Drayer, Office Manager, Subway.

E.D.D.C. CEO John Persinger declined to comment at this time. The closing date is said to be August 2.