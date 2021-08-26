Eagle’s Nest Academy holding classes to educate teachers

Some Erie School District teachers are returning to the classroom as students, learning ways to teach some difficult subjects.

The classes are teaching teachers the best ways to handle subjects like racial diversity and poverty.

It’s based on an understanding that past teaching methods may not work best with today’s students.

“Right before our eyes, there is a cultural shift,” said Bishop Dwane Brock of Eagle’s Nest Academy. “Things are happening. Things are shifting. Young people are becoming more wide in this personal perspective on things, so teachers must keep up with the times.”

The classes are being held through the Eagle’s Nest Leadership Academy.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.