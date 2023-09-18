We have an update from Bishop Dwane Brock on plans for the athletic center at the Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

In Spring 2019, Brock announced updated plans to create an athletic center at the Eagle’s Nest. After receiving a forgivable loan for about $600,000 this June, the project is just getting started.

Bishop Brock said despite an initial funding delay, he’s optimistic about the future of this project. He believes the athletic facility will bring new opportunities for young people on Erie’s east side.

“We’re hoping that the building will be enclosed before the temperature plummets. Then, we can spend the time in the winter time to work on the inside and springtime to get everything developed. By next summer, we hope to be operative in the new athletic center,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, CEO of Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

A local company — Crenshaw Brothers Construction — is expected to start working as soon as this month.