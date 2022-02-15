Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation hosts Erie Police recruitment event

On February 15th, The Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation is hosting a free event for community members about the Erie Police recruitment process.

The Eagles Nest located on Pennsylvania Avenue, is hosting an event that is both free and open to the public.

This is an opportunity for the community to learn more about what it takes to be an Erie Police officer.

Those attending will be able to ask community leaders about the application process.

This event gives residents the chance to learn more about the process before the application opens in early April.

There will also be more opportunities for community members to apply later in 2021.