Eagles Nest leadership group announces new academic program

The Eagle’s Nest leadership group announces a new program with the Erie School District. The partnership is called ‘Eagle’s Nest Program of Academic Distinction’.

Students in 5th and 6th grade can take part if accepted.

The idea is to emphasize civility and character development, in and out of the classroom.

ESD Superintendent Brian Polito says, “it actually lines up perfectly with our strategic plan and by providing different pathways to students’ success; for all students and students not-so-successful in the classroom.”

