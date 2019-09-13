Eagle’s Nest Leadership Program’s first semester now underway

Action News got an inside look at the Eagle’s Nest Leadership Program today as their first semester is now underway.

The Erie School District partnered with the Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation to launch this program.

The program takes a unique approach to teaching fifth and sixth grade students. While the students study English, math, science, and social studies, they also learn about respect and responsibility.

The students also have to wear uniforms and are separated by classes for boys and girls.

“We’re a strict culture. The students have to say yes sir, yes ma’am. We address the students by their last name, making sure they are comfortable with who they are. We teach them respect, we have a creed they have to say each day,” said Kim Overton, English Teacher, Eagle’s Nest.

Eagle’s Nest also offers a broader exploration of African American Heritage and cultural studies.