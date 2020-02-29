Eagle’s Nest scholars take part in academic play

Students from the Eagle’s Nest are getting creative to celebrate the end of Black History Month.

More than 50 Eagle’s Nest Scholar students took part in “The Fall of the African-American Youth” play to educate the younger generations about African-American history.

The play looks to portray commitment and creativity to students’ futures through African-American cultures. The Eagle’s Nest helps students expand their goals and interests for the future through academic activities.

“If you don’t know where you came from, you don’t know where you’re going and you’re bound to repeat the past and we don’t want that. We want them to build a rich history with them, and teach them that they’re also inventors and businessmen and woman.” said Dr. Onjanette Jackson, Executive Director of the Eagle’s Nest.

Students also made tri-fold boards signifying prominent African-Americans who made history.