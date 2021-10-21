Early December opening “unlikely” for Warner Theater

It does not look like the Warner Theater will be opening in early December as hoped.

Calling it a “complicated project,” Erie Events Executive Director Casey Wells says delays have been caused by a series of issues.

It was hoped that the massive renovation could be complete in time for the Erie Philharmonic’s holiday shows. Wells called that “unlikely” but also says any formal announcement will come from the Philharmonic.

Plans were already in place to use Erie Insurance Arena if necessary.

