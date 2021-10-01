Early Friday morning accident in Sugar Grove claims life of woman

A one-car accident in Warren County kills one person and injures another early Friday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on Warren Road in Sugar Grove Boro at a three-way “T” intersection with Main Street.

58-year old Donna Ekstrom of Warren was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred when 80-year old Geraldine Davis of Warren drove through the stop sign toward the wall of the bridge on Main Street.

She tried to avoid the collision but ended up hitting the wall of the bridge, causing major damage to the car and deploying all airbags. She suffered major injuries to her arm and leg.

Both people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists