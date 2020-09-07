Early morning accident in Harborcreek claims the life of an Erie man

An early morning accident in Harborcreek claimed the life of an Erie man.

The accident took place over on the 3200 block of Saltsman Road just south of Cumberland in Harborcreek Township.

This accident took place shortly after 8 a.m. this morning.

The crash took the life of the driver. The driver was identified as 55-year-old Mark Perry of Erie.

According to police they believe that the car left the roadway and struck a sign before crashing into a tree.

The seat belt in the car was also not being used at the time.